Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai — check out exciting spoilers of your top shows today

Anupamaa

We will see that Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) tries to create a rift between Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Pakhi (Muskaan Bamne). It seems Pakhi wants her mother who is very busy with the dance academy. Kavya tells Pakhi that Anu is more concerned about Nandini than her. Kavya tells her that she is not her mother's priority. On the other hand, the family went to see the flat which was given by Rakhi to Paritosh and Kinjal. They have decided to move out citing privacy issues. Vanraj, Baa and Bapuji are upset but Anupamaa says it is okay if they want to live separately.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the coming episode, we will see that Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) will be crying in her room. Sai (Ayesha Singh) will try to convince her to come down but she does not relent. The two have bit of an altercation. Pakhi will push Sai who gets hurt. Virat (Neil Bhatt) sees this and loses his cool on Pakhi.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Ranvir (Karan Kundrra) has a fight with Sirat (Shivangi Joshi) where he tells her that she cheated on him with Kartik (Mohsin Khan). Sirat tries to make him understand. In the coming episode, we will see that there is a car blast. Ranvir is in the car caught in the flames. Sirat gets saved somehow. Kartik rushes there.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3

We will see that Dev meets Ayush in the pharmacy below the hospital and tries to reach out to him. He has to break the news to Sonakshi and Ishwari.