Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai — Here's a round-up of all the exciting spoilers of your fave shows for today

TV consumption increased greatly in the pandemic. Top shows like Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and others are getting huge TRPs. Here is a lowdown on the spoilers for the day...

Anupamaa

We will see that Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Pakhi (Muskaan Bamne) have a fight as she reaches home late from the dance academy. Pakhi is doing her practice with Kavya (Madalsa Sharma). Pakhi tells Anupamaa that she does not care for her and she does not get a fee from Pakhi. She also says that she only considers Samar, Toshu, Kinjal and Nandini as her kids. Before this, there has been drama in the Shah house as Toshu and Kinjal have moved to a new flat. Bapuji has converted their old factory into a dance academy for Anupamaa. Vanraj has remembered how he would insult his wife.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In last night's episode we saw how Virat (Neil Bhatt) gave Sai (Ayesha Singh) the most beautiful surprise with a party. From gifting her a lovely pink gown to presenting a chocolate bouquet, it was too good. Sai imagines that her dad is present with her in the celebrations. In tonight's episode, we will see that Sai notices Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) is in her room and does not want to participate. She tries to bring her downstairs. They have a scuffle and Sai needs up getting hurt. This leaves Virat infuriated.

Kundali Bhagya

We will see that Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Srishti (Anjum Fakih) want to halt the wedding of Prithvi and Kritika. In the mean time, Preeta falls in the lap of Karan (Karan Luthra). They share some romantic moments.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the coming episode, we will see that Ranvir (Karan Kundrra) realizes that his health condition is deteriorating by the day. He throws up blood and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) sees it. He tells Kartik that he does not many days to live. Kartik is shell-shocked.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali

We will see that Raghav and Pallavi manage to get bail. He will get a sexy gown for her. Raghav will be mesmerized seeing Pallavi in the gown. They will share some romantic moments. He will get hit.