Anupamaa is loved by all! The show that has Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey playing the lead characters is at the top of TRP charts. While fans love Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia's chemistry, Vanraj's negativity also makes a lot of noise. Every moment of the show is widely discussed on social media. Recently, MaAn fans managed to spot a goof-up. During a scene, Kinjal was seen wearing a blue saree with silver leaf motifs on it. Fans could instantly remember and recall that Anupamaa had once worn the same saree. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa pens the sweetest birthday note for her real son Rudransh; shares UNSEEN pictures

Not just this, fans also noticed another blunder. In one of the scenes, aka Vanraj is shown driving the car. Well, he is currently using a walking aide as he is recovering from the accident. So how is he driving is what fans asked and it is over Entertainment News. Also Read - Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma: 9 TV vamps that fans love the most

Check out the tweets below:

V is still limping and using a walking aid. How can he drive a pregnant lady to hospital ? Samar doesn't have a driving licence?? #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/IqnyaXPZmb — ????? (@OneHappyInsaan) August 27, 2022

Did u notice?.... Kinjal is wearing d same saree anu wore on d reunion...#Anupamaa https://t.co/Ddf2gkYOHI — Parul (@Parul746665002) August 27, 2022

I noti@ced that the saree kinjal wore in this pic is the exact saree that #Anupamaa wore in the reunion party — Sohana Tarafder (@sohana_tarafder) August 27, 2022

Okay i know ki it might have been Kinjals saree that she gave it to Anu or brought the saree for her .

Whatever it is, the saree is iconic to repeat ??#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn https://t.co/ggpTG5PgiO — Pooji ⚓ (@DeewaniLadki01) August 27, 2022

I think so Kinjal wears saree of Anupama. Anu wears this saree on the college reunion party.. That's the day of #AnujKapadia entry in #Anupama life pic.twitter.com/hAdTkaALRd — shaloo (@UmaJosh58363138) August 27, 2022

, story in Anupamaa

Currently, the story is all about Anuj Kapadia recovering from his injuries. He recently slipped out of coma and is trying hard to get back to normal. Anupamaa is doing her best to help her husband sail through these tough times. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Anupamaa and other shows that featured unbearable tragedies, leaps and more as plot twists for TRPs