Rupali Ganguly was meant to play Anupamaa on the screen and she has time and again proved that very effortlessly. But when the show was in the initial stage of making, the makers approached many TV divas to play Anu's role, and one of them was TV queen Nehha Pendse. I'm her recent roundtable chat with her TV stars present like Harshad Chopda, and Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shakti Arora, Nehha once again spoke about her regret of not doing Anupamaa, and recalled how she still thinks about her doubts about the show. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Kinjal to expose Aadhya's lie and resolve misunderstandings between Anuj-Anu?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Harshad Chopda intervenes in the conversation and reminds Nehha that Rupali Ganguly was meant to do Anupamaa, you had to say no only to that role as it was meant for her only. And today she is just as perfect as Anupamaa. This statement of the actor is winning the hearts of Rupali Ganguly fans and they cannot help but agree with him. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey shares Rajan Shahi knew THIS track would be the most hated; says, 'He informed us to be ready for low TRPs' [Exclusive]

ALL respect n love to #Harshadchopda ♥️ D way he shut Every1 mouth by just saying fact dt #Anupamaa was just meant for @TheRupali Ma'am. No lies found

Dt's how True friend favours u even wen u are Not around.. N thu thu thu ?for the mutual bond n respect they hav#Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/feZ9coBF31 — nidz_mehtz (@nidhimehta06) February 7, 2024

That's why posted the clips on Insta here it goes ?

Truly she is irreplaceable as Anu ❤??#RupaliGanguly #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/BS85MHJr3R — Manisha (@Rupali_Fan4ever) February 7, 2024

Anupamaa show has been hitting the TRP charts since it's on air. And it has been 4 years since the show is ruling the TV screens. Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and other actors became stars all over again with this show.

