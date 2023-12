Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is winning hearts. The show will soon take a big leap. We recently saw a drop in the TRPs of the show and hence the makers introduced the leap in the show. The promo of Anupamaa was released recently where we see Anu in the USA all alone. She reaches the country and her luggage gets stolen. She finally find a restaurant where she works as a waitress. Anuj is also in the same country and he calls up the same restaurant to order something. Anuj will be seen staying with his daughter, Choti Anu in the country. Anuj and Anupamaa have been separated and we will see many major changes in the story. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa: Shweta Tiwari's Main Hoon Aparajita costar to enter the Rupali Ganguly starrer post leap

The big accident in Anupamaa

Nidhi Shah recently returned to the show as Kinjal. She revealed that she returned to make the back story for the leap that will take place. Recently, we saw Anupamaa, Kinjal, Choti Anu and Pari meet with an accident. Choti Anu disturbs Kinjal while driving which leads to the accident. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Kinjal to die due to Choti Anu; Pari’s life in danger after the accident?

Post this accident, we will see the leap happening. As per reports, post the leap, Choti Anu will grow up and we will see Aura Bhatnagar playing the role. Recently, it was being reported by Telly Chakkar that Shweta Tiwari's Main Hoon Aparajita costar Princy Prajapati has also been approached for the show. Also Read - Dayaben's 'return' helps Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah BEAT Anupamaa on TRP chart; Boycott TMKOC trend falls flat

Sachin Tyagi to enter Anupamaa?

Now, we have another actor who might enter the show. As per reports in India Forums, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai costar Sachin Tyagi will be entering Anupamaa post leap. But, there is a twist.

Yes, he will be seen making a special appearance as Manish Goenka in Anupamaa. We will see Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Manish Goenka meeting Anupamaa in a flight. They will have a heartfelt conversation in the flight and he will give best wishes to Anupamaa. This is a big story in TV news.

However, nothing has been confimed yet. Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Aashish Mehrotra, Nishi Saxena, Kunwar Amarjeet Singh, Alpana Buch, Muskan Bamne, Adhik Mehta, Apara Mehta, Ashlesha Savant, and others are also a part of Anupamaa.