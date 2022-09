Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and others starrer TV show Anupamaa is quite popular and is the TRP topper as well. Fans love Rupali as Anupamaa and are inspired by her journey on the show. Recently, there were reports about Shivangi Joshi joining Anupamaa as a cast member. Well, rumours were rife about the same. Moreover, there were also some fan edits that went viral online that added to the speculations of Shivangi Joshi joining Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa. But now, the producer of the show has made a big reveal on the same. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Paras Kalnawat reveals how it feels to dance in front of his crush Nora Fatehi [Exclusive Video]

Has Shivangi Joshi joined Anupamaa?

A couple of days ago, Shivangi Joshi was spotted on the sets of Anupamaa, seeking the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. The makers got a Ganesha idol on the sets of Anupamaa to celebrate the festival. Seeing Shivangi, fans were super happy. And soon started the speculations about Shivangi joining the cast of Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa. Moreover, as told before, there were pics edited of Shivangi with Paritosh (Aashish Mehrotra). A fan handle claimed that Shivangi will be seen in Anupamaa next. It added to the rumours that Shivangi will play Paritosh's girlfriend on the show.

Rajan Shahi clarifies if Shivangi joining Anupamaa

In an interview with BizAsiaLive.com, Rajan Shahi, the maker of the popular TV show Anupamaa denied the reports and speculations. He put an end to it all saying that on the occasion of Ganesh Visarjan of Anupamaa Cha Rajan, Shivangi Joshi had joined them to seek blessings. Shahi revealed that they welcome Bappa every year on sets and added, "It was a nice gesture by Shivangi for her to seek blessings of Bappa on Visarjan day."

Meanwhile, Shivangi Joshi was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as a contestant. The actress's last TV show was Balika Vadhu 2. Shivangi Joshi has been simultaneously working on music videos and entertaining her fans. The actress has not announced any new project but had dropped a hint about working with Mohsin Khan again. Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, both have been close to Rajan Shahi and have worked in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.