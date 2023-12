Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa garnered lot of love and appreciation when the show hit the Television screens. However off late the Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer is finding it difficult to maintain its no.1 spot on TRP charts and we think it's definitely related to the fact that Anupamaa as a character has become less relatable and more illogical to the viewers. Below are the five reasons why we think Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa has become the most 'TROUBLESOME' character of Indian Television. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Anuj in love with the new woman deeply, Anu leaves him irked and more shocking twists

Obsession to balance each and everything

There’s a reason why humans are called humans. You can’t be available for everyone at the exact same time and hence you divide the burden of responsibilities and work equally among your peers and family. But no Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) (certainly thinks that she is a lady Shaktimaan and hence takes responsibility of almost each and everything of everyone’s life. And the funny part is that she often messes up rather than solving things out.

Her never-ending strength to accept people’s toxic behaviour with a wide smile

Yes, relationships and family can sometimes be very complicated to understand. But is it worth compromising your self-respect again and again to save your relationships? Not at all. Anupamaa often fails to draw the line of where she needs to stop taking the non-sense attitude of people and stand up for her own self. Also Read - Bhavika Sharma reacts to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin overtaking Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa on TRP charts

Taking married life for granted

Nobody let me tell you nobody has taken their married life for granted the way Anupamaa takes it. Anupamaa miserably fails to understand that marriage needs quality time so that two people can grow together as partners. Time and again Anupamaa has proven that she is more suitable for Vanraj’s (Sudhanshu Pandey) selfish love and doesn’t deserve Anuj’s (Gaurav Khanna) selfless love.

Focusing on everyone but her life

It’s good to be there for everyone during their bad times but not at the cost of sacrificing your happiness. Anupamaa worries about Kavya’s baby, Kavya Vanraj’s relationship, Dimpy Titu’s relationship, Baa Bapuji’s health and the list goes on and on. But what about her health, her career, her aspirations to be a renowned dancer, her marriage, and her happiness. We have hardly seen Anupamaa fussing or worrying about her own issues in the show. Her only life goal seems to make sure everyone in the world is happy except herself.

Not calling spade a spade

Almost all problems in Anupamaa’s life are due to her nature of not calling spade a spade. I mean who gives chance to their adopted kid’s biological mother to stay at their own home especially when you know that her intention is to take back her child. When you know your mother-in-law is hell bend to destroy your marriage, is it logical to hide her intentions from your husband. Your grown-up married daughter’s favourite job is to cross all limits of being a brat but instead of taking stern steps like removing her from the house or just cutting all the connections temporarily, you choose to deal with her nonsense on daily basis.

We are just waiting for the day when Anupamaa’s character will be made more sensible and logical and that day just like Vanraj Shah, we can happily say that our Anupamaa is back.