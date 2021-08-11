Anupamaa, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin — All the twists and drama to take place in your fave shows tonight

This pandemic has brought good tidings for TV producers as people are indeed consuming a lot of TV. Here is a look at what your fave shows Anupamaa, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have in store for you. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie: A look at the SURPRISING twists for viewers this week

Anupamaa

The Shah will get home after Pakhi (Muskaan Bamne) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) impress one and all in the dance competition. However, Paritosh will be upset with Vanraj. He will say that he misses his freedom in the Shah home. The argument escalates and he says he will pay back whatever they have spent on him so far. This infuriates Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) no end. Things will take a turn for the worse when he refers to Anupamaa as a non-classy woman. Baa will be seething with rage. Vanraj will lose his cool and slap Paritosh. In fact, Vanraj will lose his cool on Kavya blaming her for dumping Pakhi at the end minute. Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Mouni Roy, Rupali Ganguly, Lara Dutta Bhupathi's fashion outings are royal flops

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the coming episode, we will see that Sai (Ayesha Singh) informs Virat (Neil Bhatt) that his Jiva is here. She says she has seen Samrat. However, they need to confirm if the person is actually Samrat (Yogendra Singh). Before that, Virat will have a breakdown as Sai leaves him and goes off alone roaming in Mahabaleshwar. Virat is left heartbroken and cries a lot. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly's new refreshing look from the show will leave you stunned – view pics

Imlie

We will see some romantic moments between Aditya (Gashmeer Mahajani) and Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer). We will see that he has got a saree for her but Malini (Mayuri Deshmukh) steals it. Imlie who is in a fix decks up in a black dress for the party. Aditya is mesmerized. They have a couple dance at the party.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will show us how Kartik (Mohsin Khan) convinces Sirat (Shivangi Joshi) to come with him. She will finally decide to follow him and restart her boxing career.