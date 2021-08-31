Yay! It's a new day and we are here to give you all the updates about your favourite TV shows, Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: Check out the MAJOR DRAMA to unfold in this week’s episodes of TOP TV shows

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

All the allegations against Sirat and Kartik have been cleared. Narendra Nath Chauhan's truth is out and he has been arrested by the police. Sirat's boxing has begun but Kartik is struggling to express his love for Sirat. However, he proposes Sirat post she wins her boxing match. We will see that while Sirat decides to leave the Goenka house, Kartik decides to stop her. Sirat will realise her love for Kartik and will propose him. Both will get together and reach back home. Dadi and the other housemates begin preparing for Kartik and Sirat's wedding.

Anupamaa

We will soon see a new entry. A business tycoon called Anuj Kapadia is coming back to Ahmedabad and he wants to make a deal with the Shahs. He wants to buy their godown for Rs.5 Crore. Vanraj is excited to hear the news and feels this will sort out all their problems. He discusses it with Kavya, Babuji and the rest of the family, but keeps Anupamaa out of it. Babuji then tells him to do what he feels best. Meanwhile, Anupamaa is upset that the family was first going to lose their house to Rakhi because of her, and now they will lose the godown. And Vanraj and Kavya are excited that money can change their lives forever. Kavya plans on a startup and also renovating the house with the money, while Vanraj plans to invest it on his kids and parents. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Kavya gives Rakhi a cheque paying her money back with interest. Even though Vanraj tried to stop her, she did not listen. Later, we see both Kavya and Vanraj at Anuj Kapadia's office where his employee hands over some papers to them.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Samrat realised that Virat and Sayi love each other. He then decides to give his relationship with Pakhi another chance. While Virat and Sayi get closer, Virat decides to talk to Pakhi about Samrat. He meets Pakhi at a cafe where she asks him to return to her. She also speaks bad about Sayi which upsets Virat. Virat will ask her not to cross her limits. However, Pakhi does not want to listen to Virat and will ask him to give their relationship another chance and she will do what he says. Pakhi holds Virat's hand when Sayi will see them.

Imlie

Malini wants to separate Imlie from Aditya. Currently, we are seeing that the Tripathis are organizing the post-wedding rituals of Aditya and Imlie. But Malini wants to spoil it. She will create a situation wherein it will be evident that Aditya is two-timing Imlie and Malini. Yes, the sequence wherein Satyakaam will shoot at Aditya has been a shocking one for the audience to take. However, there was also the curiosity of why Satyakaam will take such a big step of shooting at Aditya. Now we hear that Malini will put up a smart act to make Satyakaam believe that Aditya is even now close with her. As we know, Malini took Aditya to shop for Imlie wherein there will be instances where Malini will gift a watch to Aditya and Aditya will also put a necklace on Malini. All this will give Satyakaam an impression that Aditya is using Imlie.

Kundali Bhagya

After allegations put on Karan, Sarla motivates Preeta to believe in Karan and stay at the Luthra house. Karan arrives outside his room and gets emotional to hear Sarla’s advice to Preeta. Meanwhile, vengeful Sherlyn vows to reveal to everyone that Preeta is not pregnant. She follows Karan and Preeta to the hospital and learn everything about Preeta’s pregnancy when she explains the same to Srishti. Now, in the coming episode, Sherlyn decides to expose Preeta in front of the family so that they begin to hate her. She returns home and informs the Luthra family that Preeta is not pregnant. Rakhi gets angry at Sherlyn and slaps her.