Anupamaa

On the show, we will see that Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) decides to take a stand for Kinjal (Nidhi Shah) who is facing sexual harassment at work. The job meant for her has been given to Kavya (Madalsa Sharma). Anupamaa is determined to punish Mr Dholakia. Even Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) is fuming knowing what has happened. In the coming episode, Kavya will taunt Anupamaa saying that she cannot take a stand for herself, and won't be able to get justice for Kinjal. On the other hand, Samar cannot decide on whether he should take up work that keeps him away from his family.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

We will see that Sai (Ayesha Singh) brings Samrat to the Chavan house in Nagpur. She says she has a surprise for them. Samrat says that he wants to divorce Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) and leave the house. He says he wants to return where he was living for a year. Before that, Virat (Neil Bhatt) has warned Sai not to interfere in his family matters hereon. She feels upset thinking that he does not consider her as a member. She asks him why he brought her to celebrate anniversary then.

Imlie

Imlie will see that Aditya (Gashmeer Mahajani) wants to care for Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer) and her mother but Anu is against it. Malini (Mayuri Deshmukh) wants to go back in Adi's home after driving Imlie out. there will be a fight between Imlie and Malini where a tray of hot tea will drop from their hands. Anu is also on Malini's side.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see the rasam of Sirat (Shivangi Joshi;) and Kartik (Mohsin Khan). She says she is determined to win the Nationals to the boxing coach. The plan is to expose Chauhan who put the false charge on her.