It is no surprise that TV consumption has increased manifold in the pandemic. Shows like Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie are getting staggering ratings. Here is a lowdown on the spoilers for tonight's episodes...

Anupamaa

We will see that members of the Shah family dress up as people from different religions to celebrate Independence Day. We saw that Kinjal (Nidhi Shah) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) exposed Dholakia for sexual harassment. Kinjal finds support from her office manager. Anupamaa and everyone decide to celebrate Mamaji's birthday along with Independence Day.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see that Virat (Neil Bhatt) gets a firing from Samrat (Yogendra Vikram Singh). He will say that his Shiva/Virat betrayed him by trapping Sai (Ayesha Singh) in a loveless marriage. He will say that his decision has ruined four lives. Samrat says he will free Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) from that relationship.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see that Sirat (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) find the real death certificate of Ranveer (Karan Kundrra). Before that, we saw how Sirat went to Naksh and told him that Kartik and she are not married in reality. She says that Kairav is aware of the same. She says that Kartik and she are fighting strong hidden enemies hence they need to do such drama.

Imlie

In Imlie, we will see that Aparna accuses Imlie of hypnotizing the Tripathi family as she wants to reclaim the place in Aditya's (Gashmeer Mahajani) heart. This happens after Radha asks how Imlie did not get hypnotized by the women. As we know, the women were attacked by a trio of women who rob jewellery and Imlie attacked them.