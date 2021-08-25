Anupamaa, Imlie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - 5 top spoilers of your fave shows tonight

TV fans have been glued on hit shows like Anupamaa, Imlie and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin of late. This is what you can expect on the show tonight... Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: SHOCKING TWISTS to expect from Top TV shows this week

Anupamaa

We will see that Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is struggling to repay the loan. She will decide to seek help from Rakhi (Tassnim Sheikh). She agrees saying that she will pay the full amount of Rs 40 lakh but she needs something in return. She puts a condition in front of Anupamaa.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) will tell Samrat (Yogendra Vikram Singh) that she will end all her ties with the Chavan family after he gives her a divorce. He says there is one person who will be on her mind. Pakhi says she never said that she will forget that person. Sai (Ayesha Singh) tells Virat (Neil Bhatt) that he can leave the house after he gets better. Virat will open his eyes. Pakhi will tell Virat that she wants to tell him something important.

Imlie

We will see that Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer) will dress up like Malini and do the aarti. Anu will say this will not change anything. Imlie says she is the same girl from her village, Pagdandiya. Malini and Imlie have had a showdown where Malini breaks the Rakhi.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

We will see that Kartik and Sirat become Radha and Krishna for Janmashthami celebrations. The song Kisna Hai plays.