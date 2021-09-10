It is a new day and we are here to tell you what amazing twists will take place in their favourite TV shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: Check out the MAJOR DRAMA to unfold in this week’s episodes of TOP TV shows

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Kartik and Sirat are finally married but Manish and Surekha are not happy with the marriage as they feel Sirat isn't right for Kartik and his kids. Sirat is hurt and is doing every thing to look like Naira and even be like her. In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Manish and Swarna talk about Kartik and Kairav's birthday. Sirat will plan for the day but will hear Kartik telling Manish and Swarna that they should keep Sirat away from his and Kairav's birthday planning. Manish is heard telling that it would be foolishness to expect Sirat to handle things like Naira. Sirat hears this and misunderstands Kartik.

Anupamaa

Anupamaa

Anuj Kapadia's entry in the show has brought out a freshness in the story. We have seen that Anuj's liking for Anupamaa has angered Vanraj. Vanraj is not liking the way Anuj is becoming everyone's favorite in the house. In the upcoming episode, you will see Anuj inviting Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Kavya to his office to discuss business. But Kavya ends up insulting Anuj's 'domestic help' Gopi Kaka, who is like a parent for this business tycoon. He lashes out at her, while Vanraj just keeps mum. Soon after, Anupamaa arrives at Anuj's office and Vanraj gets irked by this. He taunts her why couldn't she tag along with them since they were all headed to the same place. Some kaha-suni follows and Anuj overhears this unpleasant conversation.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Recently, we saw Virat's transfer has also become a problem but Sayi stops his transfer some how. Later Shivani questions her why did she stop his transfer if she doesn't love him. Virat hears this and will be shocked. In the upcoming episodes, we will see Virat getting angry on Sayi and asking her the reason for stopping his transfer. However, she will not answer. Virat will go on insulting and hurting her leaving her heartbroken.

Imlie

The Tripathi family celebrating Janmashtami with kids, wherein Aditya and Imlie have planned to put up a skit. However, Malini will take to the stage to dance with Aditya, but the end result will be that Aditya will dance with Imlie too. The coming episode will see Malini taking the upper hand when she will succeed in spiking the drink of all in the Tripathi house. Everyone will be behaving crazy in their inebriated state. Malini will claim her victory before one and all and will tell them that she is still the legally wed wife of Aditya and that he will always be hers. However, none in the family will be in a state to hear all that Malini will say. In the room, Malini will take the next step of giving Aditya (Gashmeer Mahajani) the spiked drink. Imlie will try to stop Aditya from drinking it, but all her efforts will be in vain.

Kundali Bhagya

We saw that Karan and Preeta become the parents of the little girl Pihu as they adopt her officially by signing on the adoption papers. Pihu brings happiness back in Karan and Preeta’s lives. In the upcoming episodes,we will see Sonakshi returns to Luthra house and looks around for Pihu. The Luthra family gets angry at Sonakshi. She tells everyone that her daughter is alive and her name is Pihu. This revelation shocks Preeta, Karan, and the entire family.