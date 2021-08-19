Anupamaa, Imlie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai — Here are the SURPRISE twists on your fave shows tonight

Here is our daily round-up of the spoilers on your fave shows like Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie. Read on... Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa and more TV shows that have used 'ghisa-pita' love triangles formula for TRP – view pics

Anupamaa

Anupamaa will see a twist where Kinj2`al (Nidhi Shah) and Mr Dholakia have a fight. She calls him an eve-teaser and molester. They make a recording on video. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) will slap him. Mr Dholakia will try to raise his hand on her. Angry, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) will charge at him. He will threaten the Shahs with legal action. Anupamaa and Kavya have had a huge argument on why they should punish Mr Dholakia in a proper manner. Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) had told her that people should be more practical about things in life. Anupamaa said that as a mother she'll stand by Kinjal.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the coming episode, we will see that Naksh tells Gayu to come to their place for the Rakhi celebrations. He says that Kartik (Mohsin Khan) has hidden a big truth from them. In the mean time, disgraced boxer Sikander comes to train Sirat for the championships. He is also against Mukesh. Sirat and Kartik are faking a relationship as of now. Also Read - Anupamaa, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin - A round-up of the INTERESTING spoilers on your fave shows tonight

Imlie

In Imlie, we will see that Malini (Mayuri Deshmukh) says sorry to Aditya (Gashmeer Mahajani) for her behaviour towards Imlie. Dev also wants Imlie and Aditya to stay together. In the mean time, Mishti has seen Malini and refers to her as Kalpana. The two women have an argument.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

We will see that Samrat comes home and reveals how Pakhi does not love him. He talks about how Virat and she were in love. Samrat says he is also upset with Virat for hiding things. He says he will divorce Pakhi.