Anupamaa, Imlie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai — Top spoilers of your fave shows that you cannot miss tonight

TV shows have seen staggering TRPs of late. Serials like Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie have broken the clutter of stereotypes and people are loving the twists and turns. Here is a lowdown on all the spoilers...

Anupamaa

We will see that Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) meets her old classmates, Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) at the college reunion. He greets her with respect. Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) feel jealous seeing Anupama with Anuj Kapadia. As we know, the old karkhana (factory) was supposed to be bought by Kapadia but he refused to do it later on.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see that Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Sirat (Shivangi Joshi) get married. There will be festivities in the Goenka house. We saw that Sheela came and did drama in front of Sirat. Kartik tells her that she just has to bless Sirat and leave.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin saw how Sai (Ayesha Singh) found Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) in a cafe. She is very upset about the same. Virat will tell everyone that Pakhi and he met in a cafe. Samrat (Yogendra Vikram Singh) asks Virat if he is informing the family as Sai caught them red-handed. Bhavani says this was not expected from the bahu of the Chavan family. Samrat asks Virat what is his equation with Pakhi.

Imlie

Imlie will tell Aparna that she will bring Aditya (Gashmeer Mahajani) back to the house. Mithi will bless her daughter, Imlie. Dulari will be seen showering kumkum on her. In the mean time, Malini (Mayuri Deshmukh) is distraught as he is no back.