Anupamaa: Insider spills the beans on what fans can expect from arrival of new character [Exclusive]

There has been immense talk about the new male character of Anupamaa. So far, we have seen the story of Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Anupamaa's (Rupali Ganguly) marriage that ended due to his extra-marital affair with Kavya (Madalsa Sharma). Now, he is married to Kavya and starting a new phase of his life. Keeping with the original concept of Anupamaa, being a modern love story with a semi-traditional backdrop, the makers are planning to bring in a new male lead opposite Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). Names like Arshad Warsi, Sharad Kelkar, Ronit Bose Roy were floated around by a leading entertainment portal. This is what a source informed us.

The source told us, "Yes, a new male character is surely coming. However, no one wants to haste things. The writing team is now working on the track ahead in the month of August. The entry might happen in the last week of July or in August first week. The production house was rather annoyed on seeing names like Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti being floated around. No one thought of Arshad Warsi, and Barun looks much younger to Rupali. The production house wants a powerhouse actor who can match Rupali's acting skills. In all probability, it will be someone Rajan Shahi has worked with before."

As per the source, Varun Badola is one of the names in contention. We know that he can deliver given his repertoire of performances on TV. The source added, "In the future, the show will present two stories. One will be Vanraj and Kavya and the other will be that of Anupamaa and the main male lead. But the names being thrown around were all inaccurate. He has worked with a number of actors in the past, and will take someone with experience and talent. We have to wait for formal announcement."