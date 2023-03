Anupamaa is going through turmoil in her life for the second time. Anuj Kapadia has left her, and he is devastated by the separation from his daughter Choti Anu. And now in the upcoming episode, we see that Anuj meets with an accident in Maya's car, who is shell-shocked to see him in such a state. While Anupamaa reaches for her mom's door and tells her that Anuj has left her forever, her mom decides to speak up this time. And now the fans are wondering what will happen next as Anuj has completely forgotten his 26 years of love for Anupamaa. Who will remind him of his love for her? Also Read - Kajol has the perfect answer to all the judgments around her daughter Nysa Devgn and her choices

There is speculation that Mukku, aka Aneri Vajani, is all set to make a comeback in the show and will remind Anuj of his love for Anupamaa and even GK. Kaka will make an entry. We wonder if these speculations will be right, as they are much needed in the show. The speculation only started after posted a picture with Mukku along with Choti Anu on her Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

The fans are slamming the makers for wanting to create a rift between Anuj and Anupamaa within a year of their marriage. They feel now there is no hope and want Anu to never go back to Anuj and live her life individually. Will this happen? Anupamaa will find solace in herself? It will be an interesting watch. Meanwhile Maya take Anuj her home and he meets Choti Anu.