Anupamaa is among the top shows currently. It has been ruling the TRP charts for a while. Fans are loving all the drama unfolding in Rajan Shahi's show that has Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the lead. They play Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia respectively. The recent track is about their separation. MaAn fans are heartbroken as their beloved Anupamaa and Anuj are no more together. Amidst their separation, rumours spread that Gaurav Khanna is taking a long break from TV. But is it true?

Is leaving 's Anupamaa?

As reported by India TV, Gaurav Khanna rubbished this news and stated that there is no truth to it. There were rumours that Gaurav Khanna is going on a long break from Anupamaa but he said that nothing like that is going to happen. He mentioned that it is a phase that there is a distance between Anuj and Anupamma but that does not mean that he is going to go on a break. There will always be ups and downs in the story but that does not mean he is leaving the show, he said. Well, this clears the air. Recently, Gaurav attended Rupali Ganguly's birthday bash and had a blast with the team of Anupamaa.

Gaurav Khanna entered the show mid-way and immediately managed to leave everyone enthralled with his acting chops. He became one of the most essential characters in Anupamaa after Anu, Vanraj played by and others. Fans simply could not get over his charm and good looks. Anuj Kapadia turned out to be the perfect example of how a husband should be. But currently, he is going through emotional turmoil. It was after his daughter Chhoti Anu left him to be with Maya, Anuj lost all his cool and blamed everything on Anupamaa. Whether it was right or wrong, it is for the audience to decide.

The current storyline of Anupamaa

Now, in the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, we shall see Anu trying to get her life back on track by starting her own dance academy. With the help of her children, Anupamaa will try to be happy again. Vanraj and Maya on the other hand will do their best to keep Anuj away from Anupamaa. But will they ever unite? Only time will tell.