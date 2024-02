Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is in the news. The show has been one of the most watched TV shows and is ruling the TRP charts. The story of Anupamaa has touched the hearts of the audience. Anuj and Anupamaa are the best jodi of the Indian television industry. They are lovingly called #MaAn and Rupali, Gaurav have been praised for their performances. However, the separation track of Anupamaa and Anuj has left everyone disappointed. They have been divorced and Anuj stays in America with Choti Anu aka Aadhya. He is also engaged to Shruti. Anupamaa is also in America and works at a restaurant named Spice and Chutney. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Anupamaa bashes Choti aka Aadhya; says she won’t tolerate her attitude and has nothing to do with her papa Anuj Kapadia

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler: Anu to relive her dream of becoming a dancer; Toshu questions his mother about her relationship with Yashdeep

Is Gaurav Khanna quitting Anupamaa?

The owner of the restaurant Yashdeep has been very helpful towards Anupamaa and he even likes her. The entry of Vaquar Shaikh as Yashdeep gave rise to the rumours of Gaurav Khanna quitting the show. It was being said on social media that Anuj Kapadia will exit now. This left fans disappointed as it is difficult to imagine the show without Anuj. Also Read - TRP Report Week 7: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fails to topple Anupamaa; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai gets competition

Trending Now

Also, the rumours of issues between Gaurav and Rupali added fuel to fire. An Instagram page titled Roj Ka Drama posted that the problems between Gaurav and Rupali are getting worse and they are having problems shooting together. Hence, this can turn out to be a reason for Anuj's exit from the show.

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roj Ka Drama (@roj_ka_drama)

However, a source close to Filmibeat, clarified that Gaurav is not leaving the show. The source shared that an integral part of the show will not quit and the popularity of Anuj Kapadia is huge.

The source added, "His character holds his own importance in the serial and there's no way he is leaving the Star Plus drama. Makers have planned a special twist to spice up the drama."

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan

Talking about the show, Anupamaa also stars Sukirti Kandpal, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot, Trishaan Shah, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Dishi Duggal and others.