Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa has returned the glory of TV industry. The show is getting TRPs above 3, which huge for Indian TV. As we know, the show is poised in a manner where Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) has lost faith in everyone. Both her husbands, Vanraj Shah (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) have broken her heart. Anupamaa is in depression much to the concern of people like Devika. It will be shown that she will get support from her mother, Kanta who will tell her daughter to take a stand for herself. She will tell Anupamaa that she does not need any of these two men to move forward in life.

There are reports and rumors doing the rounds that Neena Gupta and Kirron Kher have been approached to do a cameo on the show. The role will be that of a female politician who will tell Anupamaa to live life on her own terms. She will take charge of her life, and guide her henceforth. We got in touch with Neena Gupta who told us that it is untrue and she has no idea where the stories are coming from. Anupamaa is the most loved Indian daily across the globe as of now.

Fans are disheartened after seeing how MaAn were separated by the writers. In the coming days, we might see that Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) stays with Maaya (Chhavi Pandey) for the sake of Choti Anu. There is buzz that Mukku (Aneri Vajani) will return to reunite MaAn with their baby girl, Choti Anu. Fans were distraught seeing the condition of Anuj Kapadia who roamed the streets after his baby girl got kidnapped by Maaya. The high voltage drama is the USP of the show. Anupamaa is made by Deepa Shahi Productions. She is the mother of Rajan Shahi.