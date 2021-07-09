Anupamaa: Is Ronit Roy going to replace Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj in Rupali Ganguly's show? Here's what we know

Rumours of who plays the role of Vanraj in popular TV show Anupamaa have been doing the rounds of the industry. It is being said that the makers have reportedly been approaching several actors to replace Sudhanshu as the new lead opposite who plays the titular role of Anupamaa in the show. Also Read - Anupamaa: Kavya has another CRUEL plan against Anupamaa? New pics from the UPCOMING episode promise a shocking twist

According to the latest buzz, , who has earlier been a part of hit TV shows such as Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and many more, is being considered as the leading contender to play Vanraj in Anupamaa. But it seems like the rumours of Ronit replacing Sudhanshu in the show are reportedly not true. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai — Here's a lowdown on what to expect tonight on your favourite daily soaps

"Whispers are doing the rounds that Ronit will soon start shooting for 'Anupamaa' but these are just baseless. Such loose talk serves no purpose," a source was quoted as saying by TOI. Also Read - From Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi: 5 TV actresses who have enviable long and natural hair

A couple of weeks ago, Sudhanshu had said that since television actors are seen playing the same role daily, they get typecast easily. However, he feels there is a way out.

"I think there is always a scope to break away from it because audiences memory is not forever. You do something different, give them a different sort of entertainment through different characters and they will forget your past. It depends on whether you want to do the same thing or you want to move into a different character. It's a personal choice," Sudhanshu, who has been part of showbiz for over two decades, told IANS.

Sudhanshu, who has been part of hit shows such as Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Tamanna and more, said that he prefers scripts which offer him a central or substantial role.