Anupamaa and Imlie are two of the most popular shows we have on Indian TV right now. They are consistently doing well on the TRP charts. Now, on a special show called Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, the cast of the two shows will be seen. The promos are out and in one video we can see Gaurav Khanna, Rupali Ganguly and Sumbul Tauquuer grooving together on Chaiya Chaiya. In the end of the video, Gaurav and Sumbul are dancing together making Rupali a bit jealous. It's cute and fun. Have a look.

The cast members of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and other shows were also present. Fans are loving seeing them all on the same stage. Wrote a user, "Just wanted #AbhiRa to come together with my favourite #GauravKhanna aka #AnujKapadia n it finally happened ❤️. Cant express my feelings in words ?❤️. #Yrkkh #Anupamaa." Another comment read, "Gaurav , Arjun and Harshad being worried about this kiddo Sumbul falling ?❤️ Such cutie pies ?♥️." Have a look at some of the reactions below:

Well, it's trending which proves how much fans love these shows and its actors.