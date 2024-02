Anupamaa: The Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer show has been a benchmark in the world of television. In today's competitive world, it's not easy for a TV show to survive, and that too with so much love and appreciation. The most prominent turning point of the show has been Samar's death. It was by far the only track which viewers didn't like and even bashed the makers for killing such a beautiful character. However, for the past few days, rumours are strong that Samar may make a return in the show. Sagar Parekh, who essayed the character of Samar, finally breaks his silence on the ongoing speculation. Also Read - Harshad Chopda of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Paras Kalnawat in Anupamaa: Stars who left Top TV shows midway

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa's Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna shares an IMPORTANT message for fans; says, 'Every person would want an Anuj in their life'

Anupamaa: Is Sagar Parekh returning as Samar in the Rupali Ganguly show?

Prior to Sagar Parekh, Paras Kalnawat used to portray the character of Anupamaa's son Samar. After Paras left the show, Sagar was brought in. It took some time for the audience to accept Sagar as Samar, but when the acceptance happened, it was with the entire heart. Viewers started loving Sagar as Samar, and then when makers brought a major twist by killing Samar's character, the impact of the specific story was so huge that Anupamaa, who easily was on the number 1 TRP spot, went down to number 4.

Trending Now

While the show is back on the number 1 spot again, rumours are rife that makers are planning to bring back the character of Samar in the show. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Sagar said that even he has heard news of how Samar is returning in the show as a mentally unstable character. Sagar mentioned that he was surprised to hear such news as there is absolutely no truth in it.

On being asked if he would like to return to Anupamaa,Sagar said that if the makers want him back and his character has a new dimension, then he would definitely love to join the show once again. Sagar also opened up about the one thing which he misses most about the Rajan Shahi show. He shared that he really misses the lunch breaks as the entire cast used to sit together and have a gala time.

Sagar recently participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a wild card contestant. Although the actor's journey was short-lived in the celebrity dance reality show, he did receive immense love for his dance performances.