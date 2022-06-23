Anupamaa: Is this the beginning of the end of Rupali Ganguly show's success stride? To drop on TRP charts?

Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma's Anupamaa have been enjoying a great run on the TRP charts for years. It is the most-watched TV show. However, it seems fans are not happy with the ongoing track.