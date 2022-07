Television actor Paras Kalnawat, who plays the role of Samar in the popular TV show Anupamaa is in trouble. Yes, you read that right! The actor reportedly signed celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 and the producers of Anupamaa have terminated his contract. As per the makers, Paras did not intimate them before taking on another project on the rival channel. The makers decided to end their association with the actor owing to a breach of contract. Also Read - Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly, Rubina Dilaik, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and more TV actresses who earn more than their husbands

As per the sources close to the show, the production house and the makers were shell-shocked to know that Paras signed up for the dance reality show. They said that the team of Anupamaa has always been accommodating to actors and never ever stopped them from taking up another project. They revealed that for Paras Kalnawat also they had accommodated his dates for other assignments before. This piece of entertainment news will surely leave Anupamaa fans shocked.

Producer Rajan Shahi released a statement that read "We as a production house won't entertain breach of contract. We have terminated his services as an actor with immediate effect. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors." Paras was quoted by ETimes wherein he said that his character in Anupamaa was not really growing. He said that he did not want his character timing to get reduced to just a family member standing in the background doing nothing on the show. He even said that when he was offered Jhalak, he found it exciting and had informed the makers how he felt about his role in Anupamaa.