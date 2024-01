Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is in the news. The show has been the favourite of many ever since it began and was also the top show on the TRP charts. However, since a few weeks the show has been dropping down and hence, the makers brought in a big leap. The show took a five-year leap and Anupamaa who has her own YouTube channel of Kathiawadi recipes is now in America. Devika helped her reach America to work at an Indian restaurant named, The Gujarat Plate. However, as she reaches America she finds that the restaurant is shut and Anupamaa had to spend her night on the streets. Her luggage, passport and money get stolen. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa Twist: Anuj fixes wedding date with Shruti; makers to reunite MaAn with help from THIS person?

However, Anupamaa finally finds a job as a waitress in a restaurant. Anuj is also in America and stays with Choti Anu who is now called Aadhya. They also have Shruti in their life now who is engaged to Anuj. Sukirti Kandpal is playing the role of Shruti. Aadhya hates Anupamaa for all that happened in the past. She sees Anupamaa there and decides to keep her away from Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa twist: Aadhya lands in a social media scam; will Anu-Anuj reunite to save her?

New actress to enter Anupamaa?

Aadhya wants Anuj to marry Shruti soon so that Anupamaa does not come in between. Now, another new character is entering the show. As per reports in TellyChakkar, Ishqbaaaz actress Dishi Duggal is all set to enter the show. She might be the one who may bring Anupamaa and Anuj face-to-face. Also Read - Anupamaa twist: Samar to make a comeback? Anu to meet her dead son in America?

Trending Now

However, nothing much has been disclosed about her role in Anupamaa. Apart from Sukirti, many other stars like Aurra Bhatnagar, Trishaan Shah, Aadhya Barot also entered the show post leap.

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan

Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nishi Saxena, Alpana Buch and others are still a part of the show.