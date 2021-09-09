Star Plus' show Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts and audiences' hearts. While the show was already managing to have everyone hooked, they brought in a new interesting character. has entered , and 's show as business tycoon Anuj Kapadia. He is also Anupamaa's long lost college friend. He harbored feelings for Anupamaa and now that he is back into her life, he wants to right every wrong. His first agenda is to get Anupamaa and her family out of their financial woes. However, while he has only good intentions in mind, his entry is already playing havoc in Vanraj and Kavya's married life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Kavya, who is desperate to get the family's financial situation back on track, known how influential Anuj Kapadia is. She is thrilled to know that Anupamaa and Anuj share a 'history'. All she wants to do now is somehow impress Anuj so much that he becomes a regular at the Shah house. Only then would she and Vanraj be then be able to get him to help them financially. She is hell bent on trying every trick on him and has also been pestering Anupamaa to be extra cordial with Anuj, cook amazing food with him and try to renew their lost connect so that Anuj keeps on coming back.

But all this overexcitement on Kavya's part isn't going down well with Vanraj. He is already irked to see his ex-wife Anupamaa getting so close and comfortable with Anuj and to top that, Kavya has been impressed and singing praises and talking just about Anuj ever since she has come to know about who he really is and what he really can do. Vanraj has not one but two women to keep away from Anuj now, while he also knows that Anuj can surely help them in some way to get their financial status back. What will he do now? Will Anuj really be able to help Anupamaa and the Shahs? Will Vanraj even get ready to take help from a man he is jealous of? Will there be a face-off between Vanraj and Anuj? Will Anuj's entry spoil the peace in Vanraj and Kavya's marriage? All this and more will unfold in the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa. So stay tuned to the show and to BollywoodLife for more masaledaar updates.