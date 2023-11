Anupamaa: Kinjal aka Nidhi Shah, is one of the most loved characters on the TV show. And in the current track, viewers saw her leaving for the USA along with her hubby Toshu and her daughter Pari. And it is reported that she has quit the show. In an interview with Pinkvilla, reportedly Kinjal, aka Nidhi, revealed that she has left the show as it wasn't for her to do much in it. "I believe it was the right time for me to exit the show. There wasn't much left to do and it's always better to not drag a character and have a decent end to it. I also think Kinjal had a great graph in the show. I did get to perform some wonderful tracks and emotions." Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Chand Jalne Laga and other Top 10 TV shows upcoming twist

#NidhiShah on QUITTING #Anupama : "I believe it was the right time for me to exit the show. There wasn't much left to do and it's always better to not drag a character and have a decent end to it. I also think Kinjal had a great graph in the show. I did get to perform some… https://t.co/ZW36HSxWTV — GossipsTv(GTv) (@GossipsTv) November 22, 2023

And now there are reports in ETimes that claim Kinjal, aka Nidhi, has just made an exit from the current track and hasn't quit the show. In an interview with ETimes, she said,"I have not quit the show, I have only made an exit from the current track". Also Read - Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa leads the most liked TV shows list; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai out of top five

The actress further added that she has been misquoted and claims that she definitely has made an exit and hasn’t yet received confirmation from the makers if they will bring her character or not. But Nidhi has thoroughly enjoyed playing Kinjal over the years and is thankful to the makers for giving her such a memorable character. Also Read - Anupamaa: Choti Anu aka Asmi Deo reveals on-screen father Gaurav Khanna helps her with Mathematics; talks about bond with Rupali Ganguly