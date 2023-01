In the current episode of Anupamaa, Maya enters Anuj and Anupamaa's lives. Anupamaa, Choti Anu, and Anuj enjoy their family time together after a long time. But, the upcoming episodes will witness a major twist as it will be revealed that Maya is Choti Anu's real mother who has come back to claim her daughter. This will surely leave Anuj and Anupamaa shocked. Maya will then challenge Anupamaa's motherhood and the latter will not allow her to take away Choti Any from them. Meanwhile, Toshu steals money from the cupboard that Baa kept for granddaughter . Vanraj gets ashamed and cannot be believed that his son has stolen money. Toshu does not accept his mistake and instead says that Baa and Babuji are in the last leg of their lives and these things will not be of any use to them. Vanraj loses his calm as Toshu talks about his grandparent's death. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma to Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly: Here's how these actresses met their husbands

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, it seems as if Kavya and Kinjal are not happy with their husbands and things have turned out to be sour between the two couple. Vanraj feels like Kavya is an outsider in their marriage, while she feels that her husband has always been engrossed with his Shah family. On the other hand, Kinjal knows that Toshu is a loser and does not want to work hard. Both, Kinjal and Kavya will file for divorce against their respective husbands as they are tired of their failed marriages.

vanraj insulted kavya and her profession and then he demanded from her to give up her savings to save his chachundar of a son, lekin the minute kavya started speaking truth, baapuji goes like "arey bas karo", yeh aadmi— chappal kidhar hai meri ??‍♀️#anupamaa pic.twitter.com/znigbry9kY — ??????. (@_ayushi_saran) January 16, 2023

Kapadia family is complete ❤️❣️?,kavya i love you,atleast u can fight for urself with V,last wala pic is me feeling happy for Anuj's family and proud for kavya ???❤️❣️???? #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #GauravKhanna pic.twitter.com/4xDsposIDY — Surili Singh (@singh_surili) January 16, 2023

I only watch #Anupamaa for the Kapadia trio, but I really enjoyed SH drama today. Kavya insulting Vanraj is my favourite past time and Toshu, although a disgrace, but he is also right about Vanraj. pic.twitter.com/g7TJaJ2mCz — MA (@Mus1294) January 16, 2023

Vanraj even accuses Kavya of having an extra-marital affair behind his back. He accuses her of enjoying her life with strangers and getting close to male colleagues. Baa tells Kavya to leave the work and creates a rift between the two. What will happen next?