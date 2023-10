Anupamaa has been winning millions of hearts with its storyline and plot. The show has been on the top of the TRP charts since the start. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's on-screen chemistry has left everyone in awe with them. The current storyline of Anupamaa revolves around Anupamaa, Anuj and Vanraj fighting to give justice to Samar who was murdered by Sonu. On the other hand, Shah's family members get scared and step back from giving testimonies. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Sonu tries to kill Anu; will Anuj be able to save her?

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, the audience will witness Sonu getting punished for his crime and Anuj, Anupamaa, Vanraj get successful in getting justice for Samar. Samar's wife Dimpy will be seen starting her new life and will soon join the dance academy. She will be seen preparing for the dance competition. This competition will bring a new man into her life which will be played by actor Kunwar Amarjeet Singh. Anupamaa and Anuj will find this man perfect for Dimpy and will want her to get married soon. But, Dimpy who is pregnant with Samar's child will be stopped by Baa if she plans to get married. Baa does not want her great grand child to be away from her. Will Baa allow Dimpy to get married again? Will Dimpy be able to move on in her life?

On the other hand, Anuj's younger brother will be seen changing the dynamics of the Kapadia house. Actor Nived Tiwari has been roped in to play the role of Anuj's younger brother who will be shown as a negative character. He will be seen creating troubles in Anuj and Anupamaa's lives. Will Anuj and Anupamaa ever be happy in their lives?