Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa has been in the news ever since Samar's death sequence has been shot. The scenes were too emotional to watch and the show made everyone cry. Samar's death changed the entire life of Anupamaa and also of Dimpy. While Anupamaa lost her dearest son, Dimpy lost her whole world. Dimpy was pregnant with Samar's child and all she had in her life was Samar. Dimpy has had a very bad phase but Anupamaa brought her happiness. Dimpy had just started her life with Samar when again things turned upside down for her. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Pakhi gets jealous of Dimpy after seeing Adhik's concern for her; will she make an evil plan against her?

However, Anupamaa has once again shown support for Dimpy. She has made her stand up again to live life as she wants. She has given Dimpy the strength to dream again and to move ahead in her life. Dimpy has started living her life but Baa does not like it as the society is talking negative about the Shah family for letting their daughter-in-law move ahead freely. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shiv Shakti and other Top 10 TV shows upcoming twists today

Kunwar Amarjeet Singh to enter Anupamaa

Anupamaa has brought Dimpy to the Kapadia house now so that Baa does not hurt Dimpy more. But we will soon see a new entry in the show. Yes, Dil Dosti Dance fame Kunwar Amarjeet Singh is all set to enter Anupamaa. This is a big story in Entertainment news. Not much is known about his character but as per reports, he will be entering the show as Dimpy's new love interest. Also Read - Anupamaa Twist: Baa and Bapuji to shift to Kapadia Mansion with Malti Devi; netizens say, 'Ghar nahi guesthouse hai'

Trending Now

As we all know that Kunwar is an amazing dancer and he will be along with Dimpy in her dance academy. Kunwar spoke to India Forums about his role in Anupamaa. He shared that she cannot reveal much details about the role but he is very excited to be a part of the most loved show Anupamaa. He said he is glad that he is returning to TV with Anupamaa.

Kunwar's family is a huge fan of Anupamaa

He added that his entire family is a huge fan of the show and recently when he visited his hometown, his sister told him how much she likes Anupamaa. He said that his entry in the show will be a perfect surprise for his family.

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan:

Well, it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to be for Kunwar in Anupamaa and how his character will be paired with Dimpy.