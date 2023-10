Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has been on the top spot on the TRP charts since it began. The first episode of the show itself touched the hearts of the audience. Anupamaa became a huge hit since then. The show has always proved with its interesting twists and turns that why it deserves the top spot. None of the other shows could give a it tough competition for the top spot. However, it was only Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which took over the top spot once in the past. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Anu finally spends time with Anuj but Suresh's evil plans to end MaAn forever?

But it was just for one week. Later, Anupamaa's rule started again. Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have been the top two shows since a long time. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been giving a tough competition to Anupamaa. The show's new generation story began recently. After Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, the show is now headed by Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and other Top 10 TV shows upcoming twist

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin takes Anupamaa's top spot on TRP charts

The new generation has also maintained the show's place on the TRP charts but this week, they created history. Yes, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin surpassed Anupamaa on the TRP charts. The Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma starrer is now on the top spot this week. Well, this a big story in Entertainment news. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: After Samar, THIS important person in Anu's life to lose his life?

Trending Now

Ayesha Singh praises GHKPM team

Taking over Anupamaa's place is definitely a big achievement. Ayesha Singh who played Sai Joshi earlier has opened up about the show's achievement. Speaking to PNTV, Ayesha Singh said she is very happy and very proud of the show and of the team. She added that it is a very good team which has come onboard and is continuing their show.

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan

"I'm very happy for the audience, I'm very grateful to the audience ki itna pyaar aap logon ne is show ko diya hai aur abhi bhi dete hai. Thank you, thank you so much, "she added. This week Anupamaa got 2.2 ratings on TRP charts while Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin grabbed the top spot with 2.5 ratings.