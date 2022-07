Anupamaa is the leading Indian TV show. It has been ruling the TRP chart for more than a year now. It stars , , , and others. It was especially after Gaurav Khanna's entry as Anuj Kapadia that the show got more popular among the masses. Fans are in love with Anupama and Anuj or as their fans call them MaAn's chemistry. However, now fans are predicting that Anuj Kapadia may be quitting Anupamaa. In the promo of the upcoming episode, it was shown that Anuj's picture falls and going by the history of Indian TV shows, it indicates that something bad is going to happen. MaAn have also noticed that Anuj's screen time has been reduced in the show. So to express angst and demand for 'justice' for Anuj, MaAn fans started trending Anuj Is Hope on Twitter. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Liger star Vijay Deverakonda trolled for calling himself a 'self-made star'; here's a list of other Tollywood actors who made it in the industry on their own

He's not an Advait to get rid of when you feel like. He changed the story the minute he walked in playing with the chumbak... Whether you like it or not @ketswalawalkar @StarPlus the story cannot survive without him now. #Anupamaa • #MaAn • #AnujKapadia

ANUJ IS HOPE pic.twitter.com/lH4FqLMiSF — ?? ?️‍? (@Feminist_Radha) July 22, 2022

If you notice CA is blue, Anuj is wearing brick red & Anu's saree is a combination of blue & red. I don't knw if this was intentional but Anu is the reason Anuj has CA. So she's that connection. Whatever it's cute ??‍♀️??‍♀️??‍♀️#Anupamaa • #MaAn • #AnujKapadia

ANUJ IS HOPE pic.twitter.com/NLJQlatG48 — ?? ?️‍? (@Feminist_Radha) July 22, 2022

This is exactly why we need #AnujKapadia. Any other husband would have asked #Anupamaa why she is reprimanding him in front of others. But he understood that she is doing it for a reason. Even without knowing the context he supported her.

He is precious, we need him. #MaAn pic.twitter.com/L3WCS56IrS — KanShubs (@KanShubs) July 23, 2022

His birthday is coming in a month! Why would you kill him off now? How is Anu ever supposed to celebrate janmashtami in the future? ANUJ IS HOPE pic.twitter.com/xM37hJYMZt — ?? ?️‍? (@Feminist_Radha) July 22, 2022

——makers don't you dare touch my gubbara boi ? ANUJ IS HOPE pic.twitter.com/fOkkLUMHS8 — ✧.* (@chalmerijaanx) July 22, 2022

More than the huge love #AnujKapadia gets, the fd coming together with unplanned trend & making it a loud success amazed me! Here's a quick Jay Jakara On @iamgauravkhanna SS credits: @PradhanSugyanee & all the ppl's tweets that appear! ANUJ IS HOPE

indeed.#Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/uOFDxzjXqs — ????? (@OneHappyInsaan) July 23, 2022

What do you have to say about this twist in Anupamaa? Is it needed? DO you want Anuj Kapadia to stay? Tweet to BollywoodLife and let us know.