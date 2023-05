Anuj Kapadia(Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa( Rupali Ganguly) roared on the screen together, and MaAn fans cannot get enough of their crackling chemistry as they have come together after one and a half months. They both met, laughed, cried, and shared their moments, and all the misunderstandings have been erased between them. Now only fans are waiting to witness how both Anuj and Anupamaa will expose Maya and her lies in front of the world. In the latest episode today, we witnessed that Maya acts crazy, questions Anuj about his whereabouts, shamelessly tells Anupamaa to stop letching at her Anuj, and leaves everyone shocked by her frantic behaviour. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Malti Devi becomes the blessing Anuj and Anupamaa's relationship needed

In the upcoming episode, Maya asks Anuj to divorce Anupamaa, and their fiery answer to her was a visual treat to the MaAn fans, who are hailing them as Sher and Sherni. Also Read - Anupamaa: Chhavi Pandey aka Maya shares happy pictures with Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj from sets; fans troll 'You can never be MaAn'

This... when she held him and shook him and said....

Kyon..kyon..kyon, Anuj. I lost my mind then n there??? MAYA ROT IN HELL #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zecpFuWe8J — Be Positive (@vibha510) May 31, 2023

Take a look at how Anuj and Anupamaa fans are going gaga over today's episode. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anupamaa once again becomes the goddess of sacrifice; will she let Anuj marry Maya?

Trending Now

anuj apni jaan dedega par apni anu ko kabhi divorce nhi dega ??? maya kya hoga tera ????

be ready to fall in the pit that you're digging for yourself ???#Anupamaa #MaAn #AnujKapadia #MaAnCult pic.twitter.com/FfzMefLjFg — I'm ????? ??? (@Dreaming_girl6) May 31, 2023

" Anuj ,jaan de dega lekin apni Anu ko divorce nahi dega.

Aaj k baad divorce ki baat bolna toh dur ...sochna bhi mat. " When Anu said, " sochna bhi mat," look at the AK 's hand. How he was pointing it towards Anu.

It was sharp and clear. ?#AnujKapadia #Anupamaa #MaAn ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DEUH8Ki0e8 — Be Positive (@vibha510) May 31, 2023

Baa wants to know MaAn's relationship status for the sake of her useless son?? The audacity of this Nincompoop called Maaya asking Anuj to divorce his wifey? girl u craze crazing I'm glad Anuj gave her a befitting reply, with Anu's witty remark to Anuj's respond❤️#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/eVOEVhYix9 — M (@MaAn_Muse) May 31, 2023

Anu is going wild lately. I MaAn u, I Love u, how long we've been waiting to hear this frm MaAn? MaAn slept in each other's arm all through the night. Welp if they can't be Pati Patni at least they can fulfil their FF relationship This is what we signed up for right?#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/ZmgqeC1MZs — M (@MaAn_Muse) May 31, 2023

In the upcoming episodes, fans expect them to get together and want to see if Malti Devi has some connection with Anuj, as it is claimed that she is his birth mother, and there are a few instances that hint at the same.