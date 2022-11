In the current episode of Anupamaa, Pakhi gets married to Adhik against her family's wishes. Pakhi's act leaves Vanraj, Anupamaa, Baa and others shell-shocked. Vanraj is unable to believe that Pakhi got married to Adhik and throws her luggage out of the house. Anupamaa tries to mend ways but Vanraj tells Pakhi to break ties from Shah house. Bapuji breaks down and requests Anuj to take responsibility for Pakhi. Anuj and Anupamaa take Pakhi and Adhik to the Kapadia mansion. Anupamaa knows that Pakhi has done wrong but tries to maintain her calm.

On the other hand, Pakhi and Adhik reach Kapadia's mansion and Barkha gets irked seeing them married. Barkha loses her calm at Pakhi and calls her a gold digger. She even makes Adhik realize the sacrifices that she has made for him. Adhik soon understands that his marriage with Pakhi was not right. Adhik's behavior and weird attitude leave Pakhi upset.

Last night's episode of Anupamaa, wherein Anuj takes responsibility for Pakhi leaves netizens pretty impressed. Vanraj told Anuj that he never wanted him to become the father of his kids. But, later Vanraj said that now he wants Anuj to take care of his kids. The way Anuj takes care of Pakhi has managed to leave MaAn falling in love with him.

Here's how MaAn fans reacted to Anuj Kapadia's act -

He nevr needed to be taught love & responsibility,

He was alwys a master,

All he needed was his own tininess -Tiny fists to hold Tiny feet that ran to him Tiny dimples to dive in Tiny eyes whose drms he can read & a Tiny human that can make him feel big.#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/4uwrzyRUKX — ????? (@OneHappyInsaan) November 1, 2022

Padhik is a result of Shah’s and Kapadia’s - V & Anu failed as parents, AK & BB for encouraging Adhik for their benefit. In all this, Anuj is left to pick up the pieces. It’s nt his job to parent them, bt he’ll guide them well. He’s a great dad to CA #AnujKapadia #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/ioJiS6C8Uu — MA (@Mus1294) November 2, 2022

Anu’s first priority is Anuj! Anuj’s first priority is Anu, and their first priority is their CA. How they came out of the car n made sure choti ws okay! The way Anu reiterated that Padhik are on Anuj’s mercy. MaAn always keep each other before everyone! #AnujKapadia #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/zXb4cDpSFP — MA (@Mus1294) November 2, 2022

Barkha, you reap what you sow. Despite having a daughter, you still encouraged Adhik to manipulate a girl for financial gain. You deserve this disloyalty frm your bhai. Meanwhile an authoritative Anuj is? At his command “chalo sab log andar” boss attitude #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/yt96iSGmmD — MA (@Mus1294) November 2, 2022

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anuj and Anu get into a verbal spat. Barkha curses Pakhi and Anu stays silent. What will happen next?