TV show Anupamaa is nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. Headlined by Rupali Ganguly, the show narrates the story of Anupamaa who initially struggled to get her rights. She was in an abusive marriage and then she took a bold step to get out of it. Now, Anupamaa is married to Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna. Yet, Anupamaa has her connection with the Shahs. She is trying to strike a balance between both the parivaars but of course, she is having a tough time. In the current track, Anupamaa's full attention is on son Toshu who has suffered a paralysis stroke. While Chhoti Anu (her and Anuj Kapadia's the adopted daughter) is being taken care of by Maya (her biological mother). In the upcoming track, we will see Maya taking advantage of the situation and trying to get close to Anuj. Also Read - Anupamaa Upcoming Twists: From Paritosh suffering a heart attack to Chhoti Anu's DNA test revealing her real father – Here's what fans can expect

Fans unhappy with Anupamaa

Anupamaa fans are disappointed with the track, however, some fans believe that 's character Anupamaa deserves it. In a scene, Anupamaa sees Maya and Anuj Kapadia in a car and that leaves her shocked. Fans say that Anupamaa has indirectly ignored aka Anuj Kapadia long enough and now she will know how it feels to see one's life partner with someone else. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 16's Shalin Bhanot-Shiv Thakare at war, Urvashi Dholakia escapes car accident and more

Check out the tweets below:

#Anupamaa ws enjoying dada-dadi moment whn Ak ws in serious treatment phase,she shud also feel hw it luks whn ur partnr is involvd in some1,as Ak is alwys of Anu,bt dis track gonna b interesting,pls dont sy tht Anu hd 25yr of abuse,becoz indirectly she ignored Ak,she deservs this https://t.co/4IWgzf80U7 pic.twitter.com/gEfqx7cmbS — Surili Singh (@singh_surili) February 8, 2023

precps r misleading bt i wnt tht,it's high time tht #Anupamaa shud realise hw Anuj feels whn she supports every1 except him,whn she says speech of achha pita fr V,bt cant evn considr Ak as dad,whn dada-dadi moment ws more importnt den AK's health,sb ka hisab chahiye pic.twitter.com/Fn3D6DH788 — Surili Singh (@singh_surili) February 8, 2023

Yehi to problem hai fandom ki,Anuj suffered a lot in this marriage due to #Anupamaa,bt when Anuj does something which is nt even intentionally,they bring Anu's past,ki bechari fir kaise sahegi,how Anuj felt whn she ignored him,when she was sitting with him on jhula,AK's face? https://t.co/Ru4WRjZ0Pv pic.twitter.com/QKqS8Fd4A9 — Surili Singh (@singh_surili) February 8, 2023

I just want #Anupamaa to realise tht wht Anuj went through when she was there with Vanraj when Ak ws recovering,Uska mental condition kaisa hoga when he saw V+Anu together,i luv #MaAn bt this realisatn is importnt,abhi bhi she supported Maya,when Anuj needed mental support https://t.co/t2Hi31MO7V pic.twitter.com/x8kRlu8c1n — Surili Singh (@singh_surili) February 8, 2023

What will happen next in Anupamaa? Will there be another love track between Maya and Anuj Kapadia? Let's wait and watch. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai jodi AbhiRa tie with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Raya to get the TOP spot on the Most Popular TV jodis of January 2023