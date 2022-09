Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa recently saw one of the biggest in the story recently. Anupamaa is one of the most watched and the twist that the makers introduced lately has kept the audience hooked to the TV show. However, not everything is liked about Anupamaa by everyone. Well, some will have issues, right? Of late the MaAn fans are upset with the ongoing storyline of Anupamaa. Yep, you read that right. The reason for their anger and also justified in a way. The latest episode of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has yet again angered the fans. Check out why below: Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai popularity sinking? Indian Idol 13 races ahead – Check 10 most-liked TV shows

MaAn fans upset with Anupamaa and the latest episode

Anupamaa is a big name in the TV world, and it keeps grabbing headlines in Entertainment News as well. In the latest episode of Anupamaa, we will see Anu coming home to Anuj and her Kapadia family. She will have an emotional breakdown moment in front of Anuj. Later, when Barkha (Ashlesha Savant) inquires about Kinjal's (Nidhi Shah) well-being, Adhik and Ankush start badmouthing Toshu (Aashish Mehrotra). Anupamaa is heartbroken. Though she ousted Paritosh's secret, she is still in emotional turmoil as Toshu is her firstborn, her son. Anuj, though understands her emotions, is not happy with the fingers being pointed at Anu and the taunts that follow it. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Karishma Sawant, Divyanka Tripathi and more give Bigg Boss 16 a skip, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to not go off-air and more

Here's a picture Nidhi Shah shared on her Instagram from RWSP:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi Shah (@nidz_20)

In the last couple of weeks in Anupamaa, we have seen Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) constantly rushing to the Shah house because of Kinjal's pregnancy. She has even left Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) behind who had not recovered from the coma and after-effects of the accident. Fans were pretty upset with Anu as Kinjal still have loads of grown-ups to take care of but Anupamaa left Anuj in the care of a little girl and an old man, Choti Anu and GK Kaka. Also Read - Anupamaa: Aashish Mehrotra aka Toshu REACTS to getting trolled for cheating his on-screen wife; says 'Audiences have full right to...'

MaAn fan's fury rises again as Kinjal moves with Anupamaa

Well, the anger of MaAn shippers is at its peak again as yet again Anupamaa will be stuck up with Kinjal, Paritosh and the Shahs. For the unversed, as per the precap, Kinjal will decide to move into the Kapadia house with Anupamaa. She is unable to spend another moment in the house without being reminded of Paritosh and his extra-marital affair. Now, the fans feel Anupamaa will not give enough time to Choti Anu, Anuj and her family. There's also the lack of good MaAn scenes that fans are missing, especially the light-hearted moments.

When you don't move on from toxic relationship than they become toxicity of your life#Anupamaa always gave priority to Shahs before Anuj who respect her truely

Now Shahs made her life worse

When you choose toxicity in life than no one going to save you from it

Lesson — शालिनी?? (@SweetestGirl022) September 21, 2022

Kinjal Ki pregnancy was the reason for #Anupamaa to run to SH everytym. Now Kinjal is moving to KH and Shahs running to KH 2 meet Kinjl n Baby. Baat ghum fir kar wahi aa gayi. Aage v KAAND hi hoga bas location changed hai.Kamal ki creativity hai Makers ki. Plz wrap up this now ? — Mona Pratik (@PratikMona) September 21, 2022

I really dont understand y everytime Anuj have to be in the compromising end?

He has to listen to her miseries which she herself loves ,behan listen to him also,what he has told u today think about that,just dont ignore it like everytime.#Anupamaa — ??????¹¹♥️- Anuj's mommy♥️ (@Mahima4Shet) September 21, 2022

Kinjal is the most selfish CH! Period. She knows Anuj is still recovering, he’s suffering from memory loss, limping, but still use mummy chahiye. She’s immature. She could have stayed with her mom at least for few days. KM is the new Shah house now!#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia — Ashapurna.. (@Ashapurna30) September 21, 2022

Kinjal is portrayed to be the most understanding of #Anupamaa and yet she doesn't seem to mind burdening her with everything. Rakhi is willing and open to offering her what she needs but she wants to burden #Anupamaa Kamal hai pic.twitter.com/sjV8bqV7q6 — Ritz Karlz (@ritzkarlz) September 21, 2022

#Anupamaa

When Anuj was ill post surgery she want to enjoy her dadi life and expecting from 6 yr old and 80 yr old to look after him

She insult kapadia for Shahs

But when baa say something to kapadias

She just say baa and stop

Anuj snap at his family for her but she never https://t.co/5BacY5BXic — शालिनी?? (@SweetestGirl022) September 21, 2022

Pls be notified that from tom the great shah circus ?shifts to KH as #AnujKapadia needs ent n stress free env to recover??#Anupamaa — Vijzvirgo (@VijzVirgo) September 21, 2022

at this point, it has become so irritating because literally achey hone ki saza hi mil rahi hai inko, aur saath mein humko bhi ??‍♀️#anupamaa • #maan pic.twitter.com/BnswKU3psz — ??????. (@_ayushi_saran) September 21, 2022

Seriously....just give them break and us too...i so miss my haste khelte #MaAn....??

Please kuch normal dikha do re..??#Anupamaa — Bajaksapna21 (@bajaksapna21) September 21, 2022

All i wanted to say yr pls give her break pls give them break makers ?? pls give break to us ?? pls anuj take ur anu CA and GK somewhere for someday atleast ?? we all are done with that pagal khana ??? sometimes a genuinely feels she need therapist?? poor #Anupamaa ? https://t.co/tryclMquJ9 — sakshi gupta (@sakshi__goel) September 21, 2022

The logical thing is to get additional help, tap on Anu only for critical things & teach her to step back and breathe. #Anupamaa can't survive with so much on her shoulders & only he can change this habit. Let's not glorify this behavior through Anuj ?‍♀️ — VS (@VasudhaSridaran) September 21, 2022

Well, in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Anu see Anuj having black tea without any breakfast. She realises and makes breakfast for everyone. She also decides to visit Choti Anu's school. Anupamaa will also lament about having to fight new battles each day. Maybe, in the upcoming episodes, we will see a change in Anupamaa again.