For a long time, Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa has been entertaining all with its progressive storyline. Fans were in awe of how Anupamaa is taking steps toward her happiness and planning to get hitched for the second time even though her first marriage was a failure. However, now it seems fans are a little upset with the makers of the show. Anu and Anuj Kapadia are going to get married, and fans are now finding their romance to be 'cliche'. With dream sequences and no intimacy being portrayed between the two, fans are now annoyed with dream sequences and kitchen romance. And of course, the Shah family always comes in between MaAn's love track. Check out fans' reaction to all.

These things r shown by the makers. It has turned cliche. 4 example kitchen scene, did not we see similar scene few days back? #Anupamaa's shyness, #AnujKapadia standing next to her? #MaAn romance should be improved. Lack of novelty is leading 2 no entertainment. @ketswalawalkar — what's happening in MaAn's life! (@WhatsHa07390341) April 8, 2022

Also I will be bitter for the lack of romance and intimacy they are showing b/w #MaAn

Do the makers have an allergy with showing physical intimacy b/w #Anupamaa and #AnujKapadia ??

They used to hold hands before, now tho even that's not shown like whyyyy ?? — Poo ? (@DeewaniLadki01) April 8, 2022

#Anupamaa hashtag today ???? Anyway makers let's go back to #MaAn dream sequences bcoz reality me tumse kuchh ho nhi rha ?? pic.twitter.com/tchRH4yIH8 — ?????? ???☆ˡᵃᵈᵏᵉʷᵃˡᵉ✨ (@sobtian_pushp) April 8, 2022

Anu-Anuj were all alone...All they had to do is romance talk about each other...Their future plans...Marriage excitement... But What did they talk about..Shah family...Mobile and family ka gyaan.. Makers it's not necessary to give social message in every episode !?#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/BICRSX6b8R — Aayushi (@Aayushis1234) April 8, 2022

5. Maker's, why do the couples have dream sequences?

So that one day they can be converted to a reality right? I mean if that's the case in your other couple, then why not #MaAn?

(I'm not comparing, it's just my complaint solely for the maker's)+#Anupamaa — ?.(Team Ladke waale ??) (@MaAnfantasy) April 8, 2022

Aree sizzling scene chahiye bhyi...smjh ni aarha kya...kitna tweet kare hum..? Anu or Anuj pyaar krte h ek dusre se..unki shaadi hone waali h fr bhi itna zyada distance leke kyu baithte h ye..?? makers we need more pyar bhre scenes..plzz#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn #StarPlus — Manisha (@im_mannu_) April 8, 2022

What is your take on this? Do you want makers to focus more on MaAn's love story? Tweet and tell us.