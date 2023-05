Anupamaa is the leading TV show currently and all of its actors are famous. From Rupali Ganguly to Madalsa Sharma - all the actors have found their followers. The story started with Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey playing the leading roles. Rupali Ganguly played Anupamaa while Sudhanshu Pandey played Vanraj. Midway, Gaurav Khanna entered the show and stole the spotlight as Anuj Kapadia. Sudhanshu Pandey is the antagonist who keeps creating trouble for Anuj and Anupamaa. In a recent interview, Madalsa Sharma has spoken about her bond with Sudhanshu Pandey. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj Kapadia hailed for handling Maya gently as he makes it clear that he only loves Anu and has no space for anyone else

Anupamaa: Madalsa Sharma calls Sudhanshu Pandey the leading man of the show

plays Kavya, Vanraj's second wife. In an interview, she shared that she has a Tom and Jerry kind of bond with him. Same is seen in the reels that they make. She mentioned that she really enjoys working with . Madalsa even praised his acting chops and called him the leading man of the show. She stated that his character is responsible for making Anupamaa interesting and Sudhanshu Pandey is doing full justice to it. She was quoted saying, "Vanraj Shah is the leading man of our show and he's been carrying the show wonderfully well. He's responsible for making Anupamaa interesting because of his characterisation and Sudhanshu is doing true justice to the part with his performance," as reported by Koimoi.com. We wonder if Anuj Kapadia's fans would agree.

The actress also spoke about the music video that features her and Sudhanshu Pandey. She mentioned that they have shot at unexplored locations in Gujarat.

All about Anupamaa

's Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for more than a year now. Fans simply love the drama that unfolds in her life. Currently, the track is all about Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia's separation. He left Anupamaa as he wanted to be with Chhoti Anu. He blamed Anupamaa for everything but now he has realised his mistake. He is going to come back and we will see Anupamaa and Anuj's reunion. But it's not that simple. Maaya, Vanraj and Barkha are expected to play their evil games to ensure that Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia do not get together ever again. The interesting twist and turns have kept audiences glued to the show.