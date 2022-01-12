Anupamaa: Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya on getting criticism for her role; 'I'm the only real character in the show' [Exclusive]

Anupamaa is right now the most loved daily soap on television. The show is right now receiving applauds to show mental health and domestic violence in the most subtle way. Every character from the show is loved. However, there is one character that always receives criticism and that is Kavya. The vamp of the show, if we may say so! aka Kavya is the most hated character on the show, in fact, sometimes she receives hatred as Madalsa too because she plays Kavya. Also Read - Anupamaa: Aneri Vajani aka Mukku opens up about her off-screen BOND with Rupali Ganguly; says ‘We are creating magic’

Bollywoodlife has an exclusive interaction with the girl and we asked her about the trolls that she faces due to laying Kavya, she laughed and said, " I really like trolls because that shows I am doing a good job. People hate my character that is the best compliment for me. I love Kavyas's character because she's the only real character in the show. Thinking about yourself over everything is not selfish, and that's what she does. Honestly, criticism of my role really makes me happy. And today in the real world everybody wants to keep themselves happy and that's what Kavya also wants." Well, we cannot agree more.

There were reports doing the round that Kavya has tested positive for covid 19 and he as left the show for a while as far the latest episode y, when asked her about being away from the show due to being Covid positive. Kavya rubbished the news on her being Covid positive and even assured that there is going to be a major twist coming in the show. In fact, right now I am on my way to shoot". she concluded. Reportedly the major twist in the show will be that Vanraj Shah will become the owner of Kapadia empire and Anupamaa will have a faceoff with Malvika's husband in the show.