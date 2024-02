Anupamaa: Madalsa Sharma has been effortlessly portraying the character of Kavya for more than three years. Whether portraying the character's grey shades or positive attributes, Madalsa has consistently added a new flavor to her role. Being a part of a daily soap, especially when playing a central character, is challenging as the actor is required in all the major scenes, leaving little scope for breaks. Madalsa, who is married, acknowledges the difficulty of balancing professional and personal life but considers herself blessed to have supportive in-laws and a husband. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, Madalsa reminisces about the most heartwarming conversation she had with her father-in-law, Mithun Chakraborty, when she got married. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Yashdeep takes care of Anu; Anuj gets jealous seeing him get closer to her

Madalsa Sharma reveals the most heartwarming conversation with father-in-law Mithun Chakraborty

Madalsa states that she has been working since the age of 16. She has been a part of several South films and Bollywood movies. The actress shares that when she married Mahaakshay Chakraborty, she initially considered taking a break for a year to settle down in her new life. However, it was a heartfelt conversation with her father-in-law, Mithun Chakraborty, that inspired her to continue making work her main focus even after getting married.