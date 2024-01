Anupamaa: Madalsa Sharma, who plays the role of Kavya in the Rajan Shahi's show, has been highly praised for her portrayal of the character. However, her journey as Kavya was not always easy. Initially, the actress received a lot of criticism on social media as Kavya's character had negative traits. Recently, actors Chandni Bhagwanani and Aurra Bhatnagar, who play Pakhi and Aadhya, respectively, in Anupamaa, also faced negative comments on social media because of their on-screen characters. In an exclusive interview with Bollywoodlife, Madalsa Sharma shared her own experience of dealing with trolls and negative criticism and also spoke about her co-stars being trolled. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Anu to stay in Deepu’s house; Anuj gets restless to find Anupamaa as the restaurant shuts down

Anupamaa: Madalsa Sharma on her co stars being trolled

Few weeks prior Rupali Ganguly came out in support of her co stars where she said its wrong to troll an actor for the characters they play on screen. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywoodlife, when asked Madalsa Sharma about her fellow co stars like Chandni Bhagwanani and Aurra Bhatnagar being bashed on social media for their on screen characters, the actress said, 'Social media today has too many pro's and con's. Certain people do not have good things to say and they just write the same on social media which can completely let down the morale of an actor. Unfortunately, there is nothing which you can tell to educate them as they think they are educated enough already. As the saying goes evil minds will only think evil, any kind of advice given to them will get only negative reaction.' Also Read - Anupamaa Upcoming Twists: Anuj gets panic attack, Anupama blesses the union of Shruti and him

The actress further stated, 'People often forget that we are just doing our work. We are not doing anything deliberately, whatever we are doing it's just our job. Yes, but if these trolls are hired by someone then I must say they are doing a commendable job. All I want to say is even if you don't like certain things you can convey to us in a decent and respectful manner.'

Talking about the show Anupamaa, Anuj and Anu will soon meet each other. However Anu will refuses to recognize Anuj which leaves the latter in a complete shock.