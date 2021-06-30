Anupamaa: Madalsa Sharma opens up on father-in-law Mithun Chakraborty's SURPRISE visit on the sets; says, 'The whole atmosphere was magical'

Actress Madalsa Sharma who is playing Kavya in Rajan Shahi's popular show Anupamaa was pleasantly surprised when her father-in-law actor Mithun Chakraborty came to her set.