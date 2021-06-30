Anupamaa: Madalsa Sharma opens up on father-in-law Mithun Chakraborty's SURPRISE visit on the sets; says, 'The whole atmosphere was magical'

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is winning hearts every week. Recently, Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya's father-in-law and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty had visited the sets of Anupamaa. And Madalsa Sharma was pleasantly surprised when her father in law actor Mithun Chakraborty came to her set. Madalsa is married to Mithun’s son Mimoh. Mithun Da as he is fondly called was shooting for a film in the vicinity paid a surprise visit to set." Also Read - Anupamaa: Did you know Rupali Ganguly once romanced Mithun Chakraborty in a Bollywood film?

"Throwing more light on the incident Madalsa says," It was such a pleasant surprise from Mithun dad, I was so happy to see him. The whole cast was happy to see the legend and we all have clicked pictures with him. The whole atmosphere was magical. Dad also sat and spoke to everyone about the show. He also expressed his positive views on my performance and also praised Rajan Shahi Sir for making a show like this. It's an amazing feeling, when dad came on my set and blessed all of us. In fact my mother-in-law Yogita Bali is s loyal audience of the show. She watches all the episodes, "she added.

Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa had also shared a note as she posted pictures with Mithun Chakraborty. She wrote, "When Happy memories come visiting. The first time I ever faced the camera was with him when I was 4 yrs old. My first Hindi film as a heroine was with him … (set par Pappa aur inse bohot daant padti this!) He is the person who always admonished me for not taking myself seriously as an actor. Elated and Overwhelmed beyond measure when he said he is proud of me and that my performance moved him to tears ….. aur kya chahiye …. Aise laga jaise mehnat safal ho gayi. The original Rockstar - My father's favorite …. @mithunchakrabortyofficial thank u for blessing our set with ur presence. Thank u @madalsasharma"