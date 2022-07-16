Anupamaa: Madalsa Sharma opens up on starting a family with Mimoh; says her colleagues are 'asking about it'

Anupamaa actress has been married to 's son Mahaakshay aka Mimoh for four years now. The actress in an interview with The Times Of India said that he is a very genuine person, and goes the extra mile to make her feel loved. On the show, it is shown that Kavya's character is not very keen to have a child with Vanraj. The actress said that even her colleagues ask her when she is planning a baby with Mimoh. They have been married for four years now. The actress said that they did have a child when they felt they were ready for parenthood. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia leaves fans stunned with her beauty at a recent event; but netizens question her weird dress [Watch Video]

She was quoted as saying, "Mimoh and I aren’t planning a baby yet because we understand that it is an aspect of our lives where we need to be mentally prepared. It is a lifetime responsibility." Madalsa Sharma said that Mimoh and she would have a baby when they felt they were ready to devote time to parenthood. She said they were waiting for the right time. As of now, they were focusing on themselves and their family. Also Read - Will Sushmita Sen's relationship with 'tainted' former IPL honcho Lalit Modi affect her professionally? Find out [Exclusive]

Madalsa Sharma also waxed eloquent on Mimoh. She said that he is not a braggart and preferred to keep a low profile. She said that he has his priorities right. Gushing about him, she told ETimes, "The things he does for me in our daily life are things that most people wouldn’t even expect. From the smallest to the biggest things, Mimoh takes care of every detail... he takes care of my happiness." She said that he even ensures that she gets her fave food at home on most occasions. Also Read - Palak Tiwari looks stunning at a recent event; but netizens mistake her for Sonam Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan [Watch Video]

Advertisement

Well, Madalsa Sharma is also pampered by her father-in-law, Mithun Chakraborty. She had said how he made biryani and sent for the entire cast of Anupamaa. It was he who told her that the reach of TV was immense and she should take up a character like Kavya on Anupamaa.