Anupamaa: Madalsa Sharma REVEALS father-in-law Mithun Chakraborty's brilliant advice when she chose Rupali Ganguly's show as her TV debut

Before making her TV debut with Anupamaa, Madalsa worked in Kannada, Punjabi, Telugu and Hindi films.

While the actress is extremely happy with the response from the audience, she revealed what advice her father-in-law and veteran actor gave her when she chose to make her TV debut with Anupamaa. Talking to Times Now Digital, Madalsa said, "Well, he said that get ready for a lot of hard work because television requires a lot of hard work, a lot of discipline and dedication. Filmein toh hum karte hai, films are a different medium altogether. It is a 2 hour film whereas you are shooting almost 25 minutes of daily telecast, screentime every day (on TV). Toh bohot fark hota hai. It is a long term commitment whereas films aren't that long term, a couple of days. Yes, he told that it is a very good thing that I have given myself an opportunity to start off my career in television with Anupamaa. And he also loved the role and the subject of course. And that's what his advice was 'just be at it, keep at it and keep giving it your best every day'."

She added, "Well, TV was something which has always been on my mind. Even when I was doing films, I used to get a lot of offers in television, but I would be very choosy when it came to TV. Because in TV, I wanted to start off with something which I knew, I would be able to connect with. Which was not something jo ki bohot used to hai aur bohot logo ne dekha hua hai, not a character which is similar to what people are watching you know. I wanted to do something different and start off with something different in my first show atleast."

Produced by Rajan Shahi, the show also stars