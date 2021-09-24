Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is getting all the love from the audience. They broke records this week by getting the highest TRPs ever by any show. And ever since Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna's entry, the TRPs of Anupamaa have sky-rocketed. The introduction of Anuj as Anupamaa's college friend has worked in favour of the makers. Fans of the show are loving Anupamaa and Anuj's bond on the show. The best part about Anupamaa is that each character has been loved by the audience. Be it Anupamaa, Vanraj, Anuj or Kavya, each character has made the show special. Madalsa Sharma who plays Kavya in the show received a lot of hate comments because of her negative character. Also Read - Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia REVEALS what made him take up the role

A few months ago, Madalsa Sharma's father-in-law, Mithun Chakraborty had visited the sets of Anupamaa to give her a surprise. He was shooting in Film City for a project and dropped by the sets of Anupamaa for Madalsa. In an interview with ETimes, Madalsa Sharma said she had no idea that he was shooting in Film City and had planned to visit the sets. Mithun Chakraborty and his wife, Yogita Bali surprised Madalsa and everyone was happy about it. Madalsa also spoke about how Mithun Chakraborty and his wife, Yogita Bali reacted to her grey shade character in Anupamaa.

Madalsa said, "My mother-in-law enjoys watching me on the show. She sees my character just the way I see it. I feel Kavya is independent and does everything possible to get what she wants. I feel that's how we all are in real life, too, and Kavya's role is very realistic. Both my parents and my in-laws like watching me. My husband (Mimoh), too, feels the same." Madalsa also said that when at home their family likes to talk about things other than work.