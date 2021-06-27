Anupamaa: Madalsa Sharma's father-in-law Mithun Chakraborty pays a surprise visit to the sets of the Rupali Ganguly-Sudhanshu Pandey starrer

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is getting a lot of love from the audience. The unique storyline and amazing twists in the tale make this show an interesting one. We have seen a lot of BTS pictures and videos of the actors of Anupamaa which prove that they share a strong bond off-screen. Not just this, even their real-life families keep visiting them on sets and bond with the other actors. However, recently, Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya got an amazing surprise on the sets of Anupamaa. Yes, her father-in-law and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty paid a surprise visit to the sets of the Rupali Ganguly-Sudhanshu Pandey starrer. Also Read - Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly shares THROWBACK BTS pictures of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast making us wish for another season

The official handle of the production house of Anupamaa shared a picture of Mithun Chakraborty with the team of Anupamaa. Along with the picture they wrote, "Thank you so much @mithunchakrabortyofficial, for the surprise visit to the #anupamaa set!:"

Recently, the show was in the news after the rumour of a tiff between Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey started doing rounds. It seems the cast has been divided into two groups. It seems Rupali Ganguly, Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra, and Muskan Bamne have formed one group while the other one has Sudhanshu Pandey, Anagha Bhonsale, Madalsa Sharma and Paras Kalnawat. The rumours got further cemented after Sudhanshu Pandey did not tag a leading lady in one of the posts. BollywoodLife got in touch with a source close to the channel. The source told us, "There is no truth in these rumours. We have never heard of it. The whole cast is too mature to indulge in cold war or groupism. No discord has come to the notice of the channel. Such stories are circulated by fans to create fan wars. We further got in touch with Madalsa Sharma. When we told her of the reports floating around, she said, "What rubbish! These are just rumours. Nothing of this sort is happening."

Later Sudhanshu Pandey himself reacted to these rumours. In an interview with a web portal, the actor said, "These are such silly things that people create. I don’t even understand how their minds work. How will I achieve anything in my career by untagging someone? Generally, the practice is to tag people who are associated with the picture and mostly I copy-paste the link I get from someone on my social media. When the show started, Rupali and I posted many videos together because we were married in the show. Now, I am married to Kavya (Madalsa Sharma), so obviously, to promote the track, we will post videos together." He further added saying, "Rupali and I are good co-actors and friends, too. There is nothing wrong between us. And a difference of opinion between two actors at times is very normal and can happen any day. There are so many times when you don’t agree on something and get a little upset but then it is over. And that happens not only with actors working on the sets, it also happens between two individuals at home. Rift or cold war are too strong words to use."