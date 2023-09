The television show Anupamaa made by Rajan Shahi is at he the top of TRP charts. The show revolves around the central character Anupamaa played by Rupali Ganguly. She was first married to Vanraj played by Sudhanshu Pandey. She got out of the toxic relationship and married Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna. Anu and Anuj Kapadia's chemistry is what MaAn fans love the most. However, their marriage has always been in trouble due to Anupamaa's connect with the Shah family. The latest twist in the story is that Anupamaa has found out that Malti Devi is Anuj Kapadia's mother. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler alert: Anu’s life comes to a standstill; will she lose Samar and Anuj forever?

Fans are upset with Anupamaa; here's why

In the latest episode, we see that Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa getting to know that Malti Devi is Anuj Kapadia's biological mother. Malti Devi is Anupamaa's Guru Maa who has now lost her memory. Amidst all the drama, Anuj's birthday party is held at the Kapadia mansion. Anupamaa drops this bomb on Anuj Kapadia's birthday in front of everyone. Anuj Kapadia obviously gives out a very strong reaction and refuses to believe that Malti Devi is his mother. Everyone is in mood to celebrate but Anupamaa's truth bomb destroys all. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anu and Anuj to separate after Samar's death; upset fans ask makers to end the show

Anupamaa fans are all upset with her. Many are stating that why could she not wait for a day to reveal the truth and let Anuj celebrate his birthday in peace. Some fans even pointed out that why everyone is important for Anupamaa except Anuj Kapadia. A fan also called Anupamaa 'insensitive'. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler alert: Samar to lose his life, tragedy will create a permanent rift between Anu and Anuj?

Check out some fan reactions on Anupamaa's latest episode below:

That day, Maya was important, and today, Maalti .

I'm waiting for the day when Anuj will be important for her. " Anuj ,aap mere liye sabse,sabse,sabse ..jada jaroori hain..."

KORI BAKWAAS ?#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia https://t.co/CMMFSBy6Em — Be Positive (@vibha510) September 21, 2023

The most insensitive woman on earth is #Anupamaa . Couldn’t she waited for the party to over or took Anuj and MD to another room to disclose the truth? How can she imagine that Anuj will jump with joy after knowing that his mom is still alive and she abandoned him for her career? — Ashapurna ?✨ (@Ashapurna30) September 21, 2023

Now another major twist is going to unfold in Anupamaa. Samar is going to die and Vanraj is going to blame Anuj Kapadia for Samar's death. It is being speculated that this major twist will once again separate Anuj and Anupamaa. Fans are disappointed already.