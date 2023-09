Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and many more is among the most-loved TV shows. The show is at the top on the TRP list. In fact, for more than a year, Anupamaa is ruling the TRP chart. However, now audiences seem to be losing interest in the show. There are die-hard fans of Anupamaa who are not quiet happy with the latest storyline of the show. In the latest episode, Kavya's truth got exposed in front of the Shah parivaar. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler alert: Anu’s paradise is crumbling down, will she be able to save Pakhi, Kavya and others?

Fans angry with Anupamaa and Baa

Kavya is pregnant but not with Vanraj's kid. This truth was known to Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa and Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj but now the entire Shah parivaar knows the truth. A new drama unfolded in the Shah house as Baa got furious and lost her cool. Surprising or not, Anupamaa was present in the Shah house when the entire drama unfolded. She went to hand deliver a cake that she made for pregnant Kavya. Anupamaa tried to calm down Baa but instead got pushed by her. Fans of Anupamaa are not happy with Baa's behaviour. They are even questioning Anupamaa's presence in the Shah house and are slamming the writers for constantly pushing her to be a part of Shah drama. She is now married to Anuj Kapadia and should be focusing on her life with him, is what fans believe. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Adhik crosses all his limits, will Pakhi be the one to throw him out of the Kapadia mansion?

Check out how netizens reacted to all the Anupamaa, Baa, Kavya and Vanraj's drama.

It’s so normal for all SH residents to see Anupama being abused by Baa like this. It is normal because Anupama has let it be normal. She will still be doing meri Baa meri maa after this ?#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/En11rhvTz1 — Amber (@Amber_5577) September 1, 2023

You have got to be kidding me #Dkp This was audacious of you all ?? This has infuriated me beyond words!! What a progressive thinking you are fostering #Dkp & #RajanShahi ???? What is #Anupamaa doing there in the first place? She is MARRIED to Anuj. GET THE MEMO! pic.twitter.com/L35Vcjycbq — A.S (@Aleya_siddiqui_) September 1, 2023

Anuj and Romil stating facts was super ? Anuj comparing his wife’s stance on abuse vs Pakhi’s was super! Baa’s karma is real ? Anupamaa’s unnecessary interference in her ex’s married life is cringe. Like woman, focus on yourself n your family ?#AnujKapadia #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/GtOORw1dYG — MA (@Mus1294) September 1, 2023

What will happen next in Anupamaa? Will Kavya-Vanraj's drama affect Anupamaa-Anuj's married life? What happens to Malti Devi?