In Anupamaa, we will see that Anupamaa's (Rupali Ganguly) first flight is a very happy one. She will be very excited to travel business class to Mumbai. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) will sense that she is nervous and lighten up her mood. He will start pretending like he is very scared. Anupamaa will go totally aww seeing his cute expressions. It seems this is the first time she will feel something in heart for Anuj. If that happens it will be a treat for fans. She will be amused by his fear. Fans are very eager for this track. In Mumbai, Anuj will make sure that she gets to go to the beach as she always dreamt of.

On the other hand, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) will be feeling very restless knowing that Anupamaa is with Anuj. This will upset Kavya. She wonders why he is so upset if he is in love with her. Vanraj also questions himself on why he is acting so possessive and obsessive about Anupama. Will this bring about a huge rift in their relationship? We have seen that Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) has a low-key crush on AK. In the coming episodes, Vanraj will also think of following her to Mumbai.

Kavya will be absolutely shaken as this proves how strongly Vanraj still feels about Anupama. She had thought that he had got over his wife. This happens after she tells Vanraj that Anuj will fulfill every dream of Anupamaa as he seems quite smitten by her. Vanraj will be in a bad state mentally and emotionally as his control on his wife is slipping away slowly.